Batavia resident plans to ride bike across country raising money
Doug Forsyth is counting down the days until he rides his bike across the country to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis. On July 9th, Forsyth, a Le Roy native, will be flying to Portland, Oregon where he will begin his 30-day journey, eventually ending up in New York City.
