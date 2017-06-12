Batavia MS students join veterans for...

Batavia MS students join veterans for celebration of Flag Day

Mia Schrader, a student at Batavia Middle School, read her winning essay yesterday on what the American Flag means to her during a Flag Day ceremony at the VA Hospital in Batavia. Students at the school wrote essays and made paper flags for the veterans and took part in the celebration yesterday, which included a performance by St. Joe's Brass Band.

