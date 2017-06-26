Batavia man admits to child sexual abuse
Dwayne Pearsall, 26, a Batavia resident with no permanent address, entered a guilty plea to sexual abuse in the first degree and criminal sexual act in the second degree in County Court this morning. Pearsall was scheduled to appear for an evidentiary hearing in an advance of a potential trial but decided to enter a guilty plea.
