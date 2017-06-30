Batavia Housing Authority receives $2...

Batavia Housing Authority receives $227K grant in latest round of federal funding

Friday Jun 30 Read more: The Batavian

The Batavia Housing Authority will receive a $227,424 federal grant as part of a $397 million package for New York's public housing programs. The authority provides subsidized housing to low-income residents in four complexes in Batavia, including 400 Towers, The Pines at 4 MacArthur Drive, Edward Court at 15 Edward St., The Terraces at 193 South Main St. U.S. Senators Charles E. Schumer and Kristen Gillibrand today announced $397,628,820 for housing authorities across New York State.

