Batavia Housing Authority receives $227K grant in latest round of federal funding
The Batavia Housing Authority will receive a $227,424 federal grant as part of a $397 million package for New York's public housing programs. The authority provides subsidized housing to low-income residents in four complexes in Batavia, including 400 Towers, The Pines at 4 MacArthur Drive, Edward Court at 15 Edward St., The Terraces at 193 South Main St. U.S. Senators Charles E. Schumer and Kristen Gillibrand today announced $397,628,820 for housing authorities across New York State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15)
|32 min
|Nike
|12
|Does Tbird have a goatee?
|1 hr
|Lief Coach
|9
|Idjit Spinners
|6 hr
|Jaybird
|6
|Did Nam Biker Vet Ever See Combat (Jan '10)
|7 hr
|Night Heat
|1,263
|Sir, will that be cheese on that burger?
|19 hr
|Buck Rohde
|1
|Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12)
|21 hr
|Night Heat
|53
|So much for the height requirement for officers.
|Mon
|no reason
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC