Batavia Concert Band announces 92nd season of public concerts in Centennial Park

The Batavia Concert Band will be returning for its 92nd season of public concerts in Batavia's Centennial Park. Concerts will be held on June 28, July 5, July 12, July 26, Aug. 2, and Aug. 9, as well as the ever-popular July 4th Picnic in the Park sponsored by GO ART! The July 12th concert in Centennial Park will feature soloist Dan Kliczar and is part of our new Pam Frisby Concert Series.

