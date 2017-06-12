Batavia City Council honors several for their good works
City Council Recognition: Proclamations were the order of the day Monday as City Council honored several Batavians with City Recognition Awards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Young mother, seeking a new life, wants happy h... (Dec '11)
|17 min
|Kinky Fiebelkorn
|94
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,928
|MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes or just trim them ?
|21 hr
|Leslie Walker
|13
|is Nalina Shapiro fat? (Dec '12)
|23 hr
|back off
|102
|Grand Jury: Man indicted for allegedly injuring...
|Sun
|china white
|1
|Comey & the pope warn that Trump is the anti- c...
|Jun 9
|Duckdienasty
|3
|Trey Growdy's mother is also his sister.
|Jun 9
|LMAO
|8
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC