Assemblyman Hawley visits Social Studies class at O-A High School
Yesterday, Assemblyman Steve Hawley visited a Social Studies class at Oakfield-Alabama High School to discuss his duties as an elected official and explain his views on current and local issues. This experience gave students an opportunity to learn valuable information about politics from a valued member of the State Assembly.
