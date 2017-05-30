Assemblyman Hawley visits Social Stud...

Assemblyman Hawley visits Social Studies class at O-A High School

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Batavian

Yesterday, Assemblyman Steve Hawley visited a Social Studies class at Oakfield-Alabama High School to discuss his duties as an elected official and explain his views on current and local issues. This experience gave students an opportunity to learn valuable information about politics from a valued member of the State Assembly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kathy Griffin finally made me laugh 14 hr Captain crunch 1
Does anyone know anything about Vinny Mardino? 16 hr Been there 4
I'm going to go over to my cousin Abdullahs hou... 17 hr Muhammad McCarthy 1
Can LC ride a bicycle with no seat? Fri Probing question 1
Lawyer faces assault charges (Aug '09) Fri Buffalosoldier 20
Slociology Fri Night Heat 15
Does Night Heat do circle a word? Thu LumpyO 4
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,077 • Total comments across all topics: 281,483,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC