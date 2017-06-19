Area judges briefed on LGBTQ issues
As part of Gay Pride Month, the Richard C. Failla LGBTQ Commission of the New York Courts is sponsoring a speaker series in courts in the state and today to help train judges and others in the courts system about gay rights and LGBTQ issues. Today's speakers in the County Courthouse in Batavia were Brooke Barone, a plainteiff in a landmark case that expanded the rights of non-biological parents, and her attorney, Margaret Canby.
