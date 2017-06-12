Annual Fresh Market Vegetable Field D...

Annual Fresh Market Vegetable Field Day with Cornell Extension experts is June 26 in Batavia

Fresh market conventional and organic growers of all levels of expertise are invited to tour research plots and ask questions of Cornell Cooperative Extension experts on early pest management options at the third annual Fresh Market Vegetable Field Day on Monday, June 26 . This exciting full-day event will take place at the Cornell Vegetable Program's Fresh Market Demonstration Site in Batavia .

