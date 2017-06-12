Annual Fresh Market Vegetable Field Day with Cornell Extension experts is June 26 in Batavia
Fresh market conventional and organic growers of all levels of expertise are invited to tour research plots and ask questions of Cornell Cooperative Extension experts on early pest management options at the third annual Fresh Market Vegetable Field Day on Monday, June 26 . This exciting full-day event will take place at the Cornell Vegetable Program's Fresh Market Demonstration Site in Batavia .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|bill
|20,937
|MEN: Would you secretly let a guy give you.......
|10 hr
|A gay man
|2
|Three people charged with receiving benefits un...
|Thu
|Joannie
|2
|More monkeys in the city than in the Buffalo Zoo!
|Wed
|Wanda Siskovitch
|2
|Law and Order: Suspect caught going through veh...
|Wed
|white china
|1
|Grand Jury: Man indicted for allegedly injuring...
|Jun 11
|china white
|1
|Comey & the pope warn that Trump is the anti- c...
|Jun 9
|Duckdienasty
|3
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC