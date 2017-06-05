Accident reported at East Main and Ha...

Accident reported at East Main and Harvester in the city

Wednesday Read more: The Batavian

An accident with possible injuries is reported at East Main Street and Harvester Avenue, Batavia. City fire and Mercy medics are responding.

