Woman who stole more than $330K from ...

Woman who stole more than $330K from elderly victims trying to get restitution order changed

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Batavian

A Batavia woman who bilked more than $330,000 from elderly victims is having a hard time meeting her restitution obligation now that she's finished serving five years in prison and is looking for some financial relief. "We're not suggesting she live in luxury," said Public Defender Jerry Ader.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
McMaster is a Bolshevik 1 hr Monarch 5
Trump supporting cops are ineffective. 1 hr Lock him up 4
AG Sessions will be ineffective, he has lost al... 12 hr tomgelesisturd 3
gone wheelers 15 hr china white 1
Trump is from Uranus. Sun life coach 1
The real news why Comey was fired Sat fozzy 3
Tonwanda cop blames unarmed for airbag mishap. Sat boogey man 1
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,689 • Total comments across all topics: 281,044,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC