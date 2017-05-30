Veterans, longtime friends to be grand marshals for Memorial Day parade
Veterans Don Lewis and Roger Martin will serve as grand marshals for the annual Memorial Day parade in Batavia on May 29th. Lewis will be driving in the parade and Martin will be riding with him.
