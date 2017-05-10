Top students from Batavia HS honored ...

Top students from Batavia HS honored by Kiwanis

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Batavian

The Kiwanis Club of Batavia, as it does every year, honored the top students from Batavia High School at its weekly lunch at the ARC facility on Woodrow Road, Batavia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16) 2 hr ChicagoItalian 96
The real news why Comey was fired 4 hr END DRACO 2
John Gorzynski Fri Poley Wiechec 2
Ghetto assed names in the news Fri Wanda Siskovich 10
Rod Watson calls WIVB Racist Fri Buck Rohde 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 11 Fitus T Bluster 21,022
My 500 pound wife May 10 Lief Coach 1
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,791 • Total comments across all topics: 280,989,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC