RTS rolls out new bus routes with more service, more connections

Customers of RTS will now find it easier to get from Le Roy to shopping in Batavia, or from Batavia to neighboring counties, or from Batavia to GCC after the transportation company completed an efficiency study and came up with a new plan to help people get around. There is now 10 trips a day to and from Big Tree Glen, the new apartment development on West Main Street; There are no more trips to and from Le Roy, including a new afternoon route, and times have been changed for two other trips to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m..

