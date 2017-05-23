Rollover accident into creek reported on Dodgeson Road, Alexander
A rollover accident is reported at 3213 Dodgeson Road in Alexander. A car went into a creek.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idjit Spinners
|1 hr
|Game Troll
|5
|Jacob Hennigan
|7 hr
|Trashyyy
|1
|Are you tired of seeing so many African-America...
|8 hr
|General Pershing
|10
|Kushner brokers discounted arms to Arabs
|12 hr
|china white
|13
|New Hope Ministries seek to help for Ugandan ch...
|May 21
|china white
|1
|Trump supporting cops are ineffective.
|May 19
|china white
|11
|Trump has lost control, that's why he wears dep...
|May 17
|warnerdave
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC