Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it what you will, Resurgence is coming to Batavia

There are 1 comment on the The Batavian story from 19 hrs ago, titled Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it what you will, Resurgence is coming to Batavia.

The popular Buffalo-based brewery is going to be part of the revitalized and rebuilt Ellicott Station on Ellicott Street on the edge of Downtown Batavia. "We're obviously ecstatic about the project and seeing it come to fruition," said City Manager Jason Molino.

killfriends drivingdrunk

North Chili, NY

#1 9 hrs ago
Just what the sht hole city needs a brewery. You have enough fing drunks around your city.
