Prosecutor doesn't doubt remorse of mother who left boys alone before fire took their lives
The assistant district attorney who prosecuted Heather Ace believes the Batavia mother who's twin boys died in a house fire 8157 State Street Road, Batavia, in May of last year is genuinely remorseful for leaving her children home alone unattended. Ace was sentenced yesterday to a year in jail after previously pleading guilty to endangering the welfare of a child.
