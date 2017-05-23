Prosecutor doesn't doubt remorse of m...

Prosecutor doesn't doubt remorse of mother who left boys alone before fire took their lives

Read more: The Batavian

The assistant district attorney who prosecuted Heather Ace believes the Batavia mother who's twin boys died in a house fire 8157 State Street Road, Batavia, in May of last year is genuinely remorseful for leaving her children home alone unattended. Ace was sentenced yesterday to a year in jail after previously pleading guilty to endangering the welfare of a child.

