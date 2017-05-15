Photos: Oil spill clean up training o...

Photos: Oil spill clean up training on the Tonawanda Creek

Saturday

Area volunteer firefighters and staff from Emergency Services were at Kiwanis Park in Batavia this morning to learn about setting up a system of booms over water that would be deployed in the case of an oil spill. The idea is, say, a tanker overturns and accidentally dumps its cargo and it flows into the Tonawanda Creek, which could cause significant environmental damage, including damage to farm fields.

