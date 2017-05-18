Open house party showcases months of work by Building Trades Program students
Clinton and Barbara Worthington held an open house party at their new home built by the Building Trades Program of the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership Batavia Campus on Thursday. Around 70 students worked on the custom 2,200-square-foot home starting in September, learning technical skills in carpentry and cabinet making, residential wiring, plumbing, and heating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump supporting cops are ineffective.
|1 hr
|china white
|11
|Vidka drinking contest
|2 hr
|Life Coach
|1
|Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medic...
|4 hr
|CodeTalker
|38
|Children Taken Away From "Filthy" Home; Mother ... (Jul '07)
|4 hr
|alliecat2018
|59
|Trump has lost control, that's why he wears dep...
|Wed
|warnerdave
|1
|Why Trump will never get us out of the middle e...
|Wed
|Vril Aryan
|8
|McMaster is a Bolshevik
|May 15
|Monarch
|5
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC