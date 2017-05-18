Open house party showcases months of ...

Open house party showcases months of work by Building Trades Program students

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Batavian

Clinton and Barbara Worthington held an open house party at their new home built by the Building Trades Program of the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership Batavia Campus on Thursday. Around 70 students worked on the custom 2,200-square-foot home starting in September, learning technical skills in carpentry and cabinet making, residential wiring, plumbing, and heating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump supporting cops are ineffective. 1 hr china white 11
Vidka drinking contest 2 hr Life Coach 1
News Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medic... 4 hr CodeTalker 38
News Children Taken Away From "Filthy" Home; Mother ... (Jul '07) 4 hr alliecat2018 59
Trump has lost control, that's why he wears dep... Wed warnerdave 1
Why Trump will never get us out of the middle e... Wed Vril Aryan 8
McMaster is a Bolshevik May 15 Monarch 5
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,343 • Total comments across all topics: 281,126,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC