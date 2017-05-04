On Women's Build Day, Habitat working...

On Women's Build Day, Habitat working to turn a house into a...

Diane Winters cuts a board for the new front porch going onto the front of 1299 Bloomingdale Road, Basom, as part of a restoration effort on the latest project home for Genesee County Habitat for Humanity. The thing about this house, originally built in 1900, a future owner has not yet been selected.

