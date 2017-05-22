On graduation day, GCC students encou...

On graduation day, GCC students encouraged to value place, make human-scale differences

More than 600 students received their diploma's this afternoon from Genesee Community College in a ceremony that also honored a local philanthropic couple, a man long dedicated to the college and featured a keynote address by a nationally recognized local author. Bill Kauffman, author of Dispatches from the Muckdog Gazette, Ain't My America, and America First!, as well as the screenplay for Copperhead, encouraged students to pay attention to small kindnesses, to be good neighbors, to be present, and make a difference in the place where they plant their roots.

