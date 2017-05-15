Newly created NY-27 Chapter of Citize...

Newly created NY-27 Chapter of Citizens' Climate Lobby to hold...

The newly established NY-27 Chapter of Citizens' Climate Lobby is offering a Climate Advocate Training workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, at Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St., Batavia. The session is free and open to all residents of NY's 27th congressional district.

