Newly created NY-27 Chapter of Citizens' Climate Lobby to hold...
The newly established NY-27 Chapter of Citizens' Climate Lobby is offering a Climate Advocate Training workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, at Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St., Batavia. The session is free and open to all residents of NY's 27th congressional district.
