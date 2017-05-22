New Hope Ministries seek to help for ...

New Hope Ministries seek to help for Ugandan children after parasitic fleas are removed from feet

There are 1 comment on the The Batavian story from Saturday, titled New Hope Ministries seek to help for Ugandan children after parasitic fleas are removed from feet. In it, The Batavian reports that:

New Hope Ministries Pastor Tammy Smith and Michelle Gillard from Essentials of Life will be hosting a Sole Hope Care Kit Assembly Party at New Hope Life Center 8052 Bank Street Road, Batavia, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6th. The public is invited to help assemble care kits to help children in Uganda heal after their "jiggers" -- parasitic fleas -- are removed.

china white

North Chili, NY

#1 Yesterday
How about help the kids here with that money
