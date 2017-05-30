New business offers art classes, parties, workshops
Neighborhood Art House, an art studio and shop offering classes, parties, workshops and ceramics located on 155 Walnut St. in Batavia, opened its doors a few weeks ago. "I want people to be able to do art activities in a relaxed atmosphere and not feel intimidated," Pettigrew said.
