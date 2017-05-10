Motorcycle Awareness Ride is Saturday at Stan's in Batavia

May is Motorcycle Awareness Month and the ABATE-Genesee County Chapter is hosting a Motorcycle Awareness Ride and 2017 "Bike Blessing" on Saturday, May 13. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until 10:45 at Stan's Harley-Davidson dealership at 4425 W. Saile Drive, Batavia. A free pancake breakfast will be served from 9 to 10 a.m., courtesy of CMA Barnabas Chapter.

