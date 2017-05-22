Mom of twins killed in fire while she...

Mom of twins killed in fire while she bought pot gets jail

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: World News Report

Updated 12:37 pm, Monday, May 22, 2017 BATAVIA, N.Y. - A New York woman whose twin toddler sons died in a fire while she went to buy marijuana has been sentenced to a year in jail. Twenty-five-year-old Heather Ace received the maximum sentence Monday in Batavia Town Court, where she pleaded guilty in February to a single count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medic... 6 hr Aquarius-WY 82
Are you tired of seeing so many African-America... 14 hr Deek Baal 9
The Perry Projects in the 50's (Oct '08) 22 hr Iamme 84
Kushner brokers discounted arms to Arabs Sun Uninvited 12
News New Hope Ministries seek to help for Ugandan ch... Sun china white 1
Trump supporting cops are ineffective. May 19 china white 11
Trump has lost control, that's why he wears dep... May 17 warnerdave 1
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,719 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC