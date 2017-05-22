Mom of twins killed in fire while she bought pot gets jail

Updated 12:37 pm, Monday, May 22, 2017 BATAVIA, N.Y. - A New York woman whose twin toddler sons died in a fire while she went to buy marijuana has been sentenced to a year in jail. Twenty-five-year-old Heather Ace received the maximum sentence Monday in Batavia Town Court, where she pleaded guilty in February to a single count of endangering the welfare of a child.

