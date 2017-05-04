Mental Health Association to hold ann...

Mental Health Association to hold annual meeting luncheon at Terry Hills May 23, must RSVP by May 16

The Mental Health Association of Genesee and Orleans Counties will hold its annual meeting luncheon from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, at Terry Hills Restaurant. It is located at 5122 Clinton Street Road in Batavia.

