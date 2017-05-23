Local museum observes 100th anniversa...

Local museum observes 100th anniversary of U.S. entry into World War I

The Holland Land Office Museum, located on 131 W. Main St. in Batavia, will have its collection, "Over there to over here: 100 years later," on display only for a couple more weeks. The artifacts in the collection all pertain to World War I with a connection to Genesee County, said Ryan Duffy, the museum's executive director.

Batavia, NY

