Law and Order: Woman accused of taking purse at local business
Jolene Michelle Lawson , 35, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with grand larceny 4th. Lawson allegedly stole a purse from a person at Delre's Green House, 4062 West Main Street Road, Batavia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jacob Hennigan
|1 hr
|Trashyyy
|1
|Idjit Spinners
|2 hr
|And the horse too
|3
|Are you tired of seeing so many African-America...
|2 hr
|General Pershing
|10
|Kushner brokers discounted arms to Arabs
|6 hr
|china white
|13
|New Hope Ministries seek to help for Ugandan ch...
|Sun
|china white
|1
|Trump supporting cops are ineffective.
|May 19
|china white
|11
|Trump has lost control, that's why he wears dep...
|May 17
|warnerdave
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC