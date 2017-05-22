Law and Order: Woman accused of takin...

Law and Order: Woman accused of taking purse at local business

Jolene Michelle Lawson , 35, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with grand larceny 4th. Lawson allegedly stole a purse from a person at Delre's Green House, 4062 West Main Street Road, Batavia.

