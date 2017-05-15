Law and Order: Teens accused of takin...

Law and Order: Teens accused of taking a sledgehammer to picnic table in Hickory Park

23 hrs ago Read more: The Batavian

Two 16-year-olds, one a resident of Jerico Road, Bergen, and the other a resident of Shady Lane, Batavia, are charged with criminal mischief 3rd. The youths are accused of using a sledgehammer to damage a concrete picnic table and bench seats in Hickory Park, Bergen, causing more than $250 damage.

