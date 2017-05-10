Law and Order: Randall Road, Le Roy, ...

Law and Order: Randall Road, Le Roy, man accused of unlawful surveillance where privacy was expected

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Batavian

Daniel Lee Green , 47, of Randall Road, Le Roy, is charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance, a felony. He is accused of installing "an imaging device in a location where there was a resonable expectation of privacy."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AG Sessions will be ineffective, he has lost al... 34 min do ur job or i will 1
gone wheelers 1 hr china white 1
Trump is from Uranus. 13 hr life coach 1
The real news why Comey was fired Sat fozzy 3
Tonwanda cop blames unarmed for airbag mishap. Sat boogey man 1
News Upstate NY's first 'sour' brewery coming to Bat... May 6 brownjohn 5
America is great when policy is congruent with ... May 6 o0O0o0O0o 7
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,436 • Total comments across all topics: 281,030,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC