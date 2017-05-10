Law and Order: Randall Road, Le Roy, man accused of unlawful surveillance where privacy was expected
Daniel Lee Green , 47, of Randall Road, Le Roy, is charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance, a felony. He is accused of installing "an imaging device in a location where there was a resonable expectation of privacy."
