Law and Order: Pedestrian arrest

Wednesday

James L. Ozzello , 29, of Kathryns Way, Livonia, is charged with pedestrian failed to yield right of way to a vehicle, pedestrian proceeded into the path of a vehicle, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. The alleged incident was reported at 2 a.m., Saturday, on West Main Street, Batavia.

