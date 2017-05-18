Law and Order: Man tracked through woods faces charges
Shane Zimblis , 46, of Buell Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 4th and criminal obstruction of breathing. Zimblis was arrested following a manhunt yesterday morning that involved deputies and troopers and two K-9s in the area of Wortendyke Road, Batavia.
