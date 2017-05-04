Law and Order: Dellinger Avenue woman...

Law and Order: Dellinger Avenue woman allegedly does more than $250...

Melanie M. Matesz , 51, of Dellinger Avenue, Batavia, is charged with third-degree criminal mischief. She was arrested at 9:38 p.m. on April 30 on Dellinger Avenue following a domestic incident wherein she alllegedly intentionally damaged property in excess of $250.

