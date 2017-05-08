Law and Order: Covington resident accused of dealing cocaine in two counties
Jeffery M. Brodsky , 45, of Morrow Road, Hilltop Acres, Covington, is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd. Brodsky is accused of providing cocaine in both Genesee and Wyoming counties.
