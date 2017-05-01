Law and Order: Bank Street resident a...

Law and Order: Bank Street resident accused of using camera to peep on woman

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Batavian

Gannon D. McNall , 20, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with unlawful surveillance 2nd. McNall is accused of setting up a camera to record a female acquaintance for the purpose of sexual arousal and/or gratification.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did Tbird defect to North Korea? 53 min Thunderbird Ripple 2
News HEALTH: Man bitten by coyote on Sweeney Street ... (Apr '09) 7 hr frilled2b 49
Buffalo Is Among The Worst Cities In America (Apr '16) 11 hr nogobuffalo 18
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr Truth 20,989
welcome new WR "The Zay Hey Kid" Jones Sun Buffalo Chips 1
Does Tbird wear a fanny pack Sat T Burt Sains 8
Has Tbird ever panhandled? Sat T Burt Sains 2
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,001 • Total comments across all topics: 280,706,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC