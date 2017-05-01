Law and Order: Bank Street resident accused of using camera to peep on woman
Gannon D. McNall , 20, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with unlawful surveillance 2nd. McNall is accused of setting up a camera to record a female acquaintance for the purpose of sexual arousal and/or gratification.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Tbird defect to North Korea?
|53 min
|Thunderbird Ripple
|2
|HEALTH: Man bitten by coyote on Sweeney Street ... (Apr '09)
|7 hr
|frilled2b
|49
|Buffalo Is Among The Worst Cities In America (Apr '16)
|11 hr
|nogobuffalo
|18
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Truth
|20,989
|welcome new WR "The Zay Hey Kid" Jones
|Sun
|Buffalo Chips
|1
|Does Tbird wear a fanny pack
|Sat
|T Burt Sains
|8
|Has Tbird ever panhandled?
|Sat
|T Burt Sains
|2
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC