Got metal junk? Volunteers for Animals want it on the first weekend of June
Come out and support the animals of the Genesee County Animal Shelter. Volunteers for Animals are collecting scrap metal to raise money for the animals one weekend only -- on Saturday, June 3rd and Sunday, June 4th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Shelter parking lot , 3841 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.
