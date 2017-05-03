GCEDC board meets tomorrow to conside...

GCEDC board meets tomorrow to consider three projects

12 hrs ago Read more: The Batavian

The Genesee County Economic Development Center and the Gateway Local Development Corporation Board of Directors will consider taking action on three projects at its meeting on May 4 in the Innovation Zone board room on 99 Medtech Drive, Batavia, starting at 4 p.m. The Board will vote on whether to approve incentives to Genesee Valley Transportation for the proposed expansion of the company's cross dock facility. The $1 million capital investment will expand the facility from 25,000 square feet to 37,160 square feet in order to meet increased customer demand.

