GCEDC board meets tomorrow to consider three projects

The Genesee County Economic Development Center and the Gateway Local Development Corporation Board of Directors will consider taking action on three projects at its meeting on May 4 in the Innovation Zone board room on 99 Medtech Drive, Batavia, starting at 4 p.m. The Board will vote on whether to approve incentives to Genesee Valley Transportation for the proposed expansion of the company's cross dock facility. The $1 million capital investment will expand the facility from 25,000 square feet to 37,160 square feet in order to meet increased customer demand.

