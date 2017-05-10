GC Veterans Service Agency announces ...

GC Veterans Service Agency announces Memorial Day veterans ceremonies

Below is the Memorial Day schedule of ceremonies in Genesee County for Monday, May 29. All ceremonies will include at least full military honors: wreath laying, rifle salute and taps. 7 a.m. - Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Genesee County Park, sponsored by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 193.

