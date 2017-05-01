GC Republican Women's Club announces this year's Caring for America charities
The Genesee County Women's Republican Club announces that this year's Caring for America charities are Operation Injured Soldiers and the Eagle House in Pembroke. At its annual Spring Breakfast -- to be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday May 13th at the Dibble Family Center -- attendees are asked to bring an item to donate to Eagle Star Housing that day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Well Well
|20,996
|Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown proposes election yea...
|20 hr
|B Ron
|2
|Does anybody besides " LIFE COACH" care if I am... (Dec '09)
|Tue
|YOUapostropheRE
|18
|Does Night Heat have a Dream Catcher?
|Tue
|The truth
|1
|Did Tbird defect to North Korea?
|Mon
|Thunderbird Ripple
|2
|HEALTH: Man bitten by coyote on Sweeney Street ... (Apr '09)
|Mon
|frilled2b
|49
|Buffalo Is Among The Worst Cities In America (Apr '16)
|Mon
|nogobuffalo
|18
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC