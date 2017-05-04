GC Master Gardeners hold annual Sprin...

GC Master Gardeners hold annual Spring Garden Gala at Cornell...

The Genesee County Master Gardeners will be hosting their annual Spring Garden Gala on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, 420 E. Main St. in Batavia. The plant sale features many kinds of perennials, most of which are from Master Gardeners gardens.

