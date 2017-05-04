GC Master Gardeners hold annual Spring Garden Gala at Cornell...
The Genesee County Master Gardeners will be hosting their annual Spring Garden Gala on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, 420 E. Main St. in Batavia. The plant sale features many kinds of perennials, most of which are from Master Gardeners gardens.
