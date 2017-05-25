GC landlords invited to free breakfast to discuss needs of potential renters with disabilities
Locating affordable, accessible housing has long been a crucial need of senior citizens and people with disabilities who wish to live independently in the community. In a concerted effort to address this concern, Office for the Aging of Genesee County and Independent Living of the Genesee Region are holding a FREE buffet-style Landlords' Breakfast, to which owners who rent housing in Genesee County are invited.
