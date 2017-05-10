GC Housing Needs Assessment and Marke...

GC Housing Needs Assessment and Market Analysis will be held at Senior Center Wednesday evening

An Open House to introduce the Genesee County Housing Needs Assessment and Market Analysis will be held at the Genesee County Senior Center, 2 Bank St., Batavia, from 6 Those in attendance will be provided with information on the project, given an opportunity to meet the project team, and review project related information. The Genesee County Housing Needs Assessment and Market Analysis project will document housing needs, analyze the housing market and identify feasible strategies to meet the future housing needs of Genesee County.

