Funeral procession today through Batavia for Marty Phelps
Former City of Batavia firefighter and a 50-year veteran of the volunteer fire service, Marty Phelps will be remembered today with a full-honors funeral position down Main Street with a pass by the City Fire station on Evans before winding up at St. Joseph's on Main Street. The U.S. Army veteran was involved in many community organizations and was the creator, director, and conductor of the Medina Railroad Museum.
