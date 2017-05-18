Father and son now a team at Sallome Heating and Cooling
For more than 70 years, there's been a Sallome in the heating and cooling business in Batavia with John Sallome, Jr., joining his father's business, the tradition looks to continue for decades more, at least. "I went to school and all my friends were like, 'it's pretty cool that you get to work for your own family business instead of going to work for somebody else,'" John, Jr., said.
