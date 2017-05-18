Father and son now a team at Sallome ...

Father and son now a team at Sallome Heating and Cooling

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: The Batavian

For more than 70 years, there's been a Sallome in the heating and cooling business in Batavia with John Sallome, Jr., joining his father's business, the tradition looks to continue for decades more, at least. "I went to school and all my friends were like, 'it's pretty cool that you get to work for your own family business instead of going to work for somebody else,'" John, Jr., said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Perry Projects in the 50's (Oct '08) 1 hr Iamme 84
anyone know mark yourdon (Feb '12) 1 hr another mark your... 40
News Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medic... 2 hr Retribution 72
Kushner brokers discounted arms to Arabs 3 hr Uninvited 12
News New Hope Ministries seek to help for Ugandan ch... 5 hr china white 1
Trump supporting cops are ineffective. May 19 china white 11
Trump has lost control, that's why he wears dep... May 17 warnerdave 1
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,935 • Total comments across all topics: 281,182,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC