Dispute over plea deal extends case for man who admitted to crime in home invasion burglary
One of four men allegedly involved in a home-invasion burglary in October on Central Avenue, Batavia , was supposed to be sentenced on a guilty plea in that case, but it turns out there is a disagreement between the attorneys in the case on what exactly was in the plea deal given to Daniel J. Gilbert. At the start of the hearing, District Attorney Lawerence Friedman told Judge Charles Zambito that the agreed upon sentence was a straight-up five years in prison .
