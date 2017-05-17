County will build bridge through wetl...

County will build bridge through wetlands at DeWitt for Ellicott Trail

Plans for construction of the Ellicott Trail, a 4.6-mile, east-west pedestrian and bicycle path through the Town of Batavia and around and in the City, connecting parks and other points of interest, continue to move forward. Yesterday, the County's Public Service Committee recommended approval of an inter-municipal agreement between the Town and the County to construct the portion of the path, with a bridge over some wetlands, through DeWitt Recreation Area.

