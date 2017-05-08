Community members invited to participate in Memorial Day Parade
This is an open invitation to all members of the community to participate in this year's Batavia Memorial Day parade on Memorial Day Monday, May 29th. The City of Batavia is sponsoring the parade and we are looking forward to another great turnout.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|thorium
|21,011
|UB cutting 4 sports in effort to save money.
|6 hr
|JBaller23
|14
|Would you buy a used car from Lief(Loof) Coach?
|Sun
|Lief Coach
|2
|Upstate NY's first 'sour' brewery coming to Bat...
|May 6
|brownjohn
|5
|America is great when policy is congruent with ...
|May 6
|o0O0o0O0o
|7
|Has Tbird ever been on Jerry Springer?
|May 5
|Life Coach
|1
|Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15)
|May 5
|Horny asf
|3
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC