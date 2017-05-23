Coalition looking for candidate to ru...

Coalition looking for candidate to run against Collins say 10 people have expressed an interest

15 hrs ago Read more: The Batavian

For immediate release - The Turn 27 Blue coalition is pleased to report that the coalition's process for identifying and assisting candidates who would like to run for Congress in 2018 against Chris Collins in New York's 27th district is exceeding expectations. 10 candidates so far have submitted cover letters describing their intentions and resumes; it is anticipated more candidates will follow.

