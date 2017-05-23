Coalition looking for candidate to run against Collins say 10 people have expressed an interest
For immediate release - The Turn 27 Blue coalition is pleased to report that the coalition's process for identifying and assisting candidates who would like to run for Congress in 2018 against Chris Collins in New York's 27th district is exceeding expectations. 10 candidates so far have submitted cover letters describing their intentions and resumes; it is anticipated more candidates will follow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jacob Hennigan
|57 min
|Jim
|2
|Idjit Spinners
|14 hr
|Game Troll
|5
|Are you tired of seeing so many African-America...
|22 hr
|General Pershing
|10
|Kushner brokers discounted arms to Arabs
|Tue
|china white
|13
|New Hope Ministries seek to help for Ugandan ch...
|May 21
|china white
|1
|Trump supporting cops are ineffective.
|May 19
|china white
|11
|Trump has lost control, that's why he wears dep...
|May 17
|warnerdave
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC