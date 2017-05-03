City looking for volunteers for audit advisory committee

The City of Batavia is looking for City residents who are interested in serving on this committee!! Submit your application, available on the City's website, www.batavianewyork.com , under "Documents," to the City Clerk's office by May 19th! The Audit Advisory Committee was established to provide oversight to the financial and compliance reporting process, external audit process and control environment. The Committee aids in the communication between the City Manager and the independent auditor in areas including the integrity of the City's financial statement, compliance with legal and regulatory requirements and the performance, qualifications, and independence of the auditors.

